Gardaí advise extreme caution on Kerry roads during Storm Gareth

Gardaí are advising Kerry motorists to exercise extreme caution on the county’s roads during Storm Gareth.

A Yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry until noon tomorrow.

Winds are expected to reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km per hour, with gusts of 90 to 110 km per hour.





Gardaí are urging motorists to take extra care when travelling and to check local weather and traffic conditions before setting out on a trip.

They are also warning that high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Motorists are being told to expect the unexpected and beware of objects being blow out on the road; they should also watch out for falling or fallen debris.

Drivers are being asked to allow extra space between themselves and ensure their dipped headlights are on at all times.

Gardaí are also appealing to vulnerable road users, such as cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists, as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Vulnerable road users are being asked to wear bright and reflective clothing and to take extra care.