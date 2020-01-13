Garda whistleblower says he will resign

The garda who has described himself as a whistleblower in relation to allegations against garda members in the Killarney Division has indicated that he intends resigning from the force.

In a post published over the weekend, the writer claims he was previously declared medically unfit to work by the Chief Medical Officer of An Garda Síochána as a result of his experiences, and for financial reasons, he now has no option but to resign.

His online blog has alleged misconduct in relation to licensing laws, the issusing of exemptions and made claims of bullying and intimidation.

Speaking while on a visit to Kerry last Friday, the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the allegations are a matter for GSOC.

GSOC, the Garda Press Office and the Garda Representative Association have all previously declined to comment on the allegations.