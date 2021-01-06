Garda warning about two scams in circulation in recent days

Gardaí in Tralee are warning the public about two telephone scams that are being widely circulated in recent days.

Several mobile phone users have received text messages from scammers purporting to be from AIB.

The text says that the mobile phone user’s bank account has recorded suspicious activity, and the recipient is then advised to click on a link to rectify the problem.

The text was not sent out by AIB and Gardai are warning the public to delete it.

A second text in mass circulation in recent days, purports to be from online shopping company Amazon, and is also understood by Gardaí to be a scam.