Garda warning to parents amid fears of out-of-control drinking at Rose of Tralee

Gardaí have warned parents to take responsibility for their children, amid fears of out-of-control teenage drinking during the forthcoming Rose of Tralee festival.

A tree close to the town park, which became a gathering point for teenagers abusing alcohol, was closed off by Gardai at last year’s event, following a number of incidents.

Garda Kathy Murphy says this year’s festival – which begins on Friday – will also be carefully policed, with a particular clamp-down on underage drinking.

She says parents often drop their teenagers into Tralee at night during the festival, and have no idea what they get up to.

Garda Murphy has this advice for Kerry parents: