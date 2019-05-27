Garda warning following spike in number of fake fifty Euro notes circulating in Kerry

Gardaí are warning of a spike in the number of fake fifty Euro notes circulating in Kerry, many of which have already been accepted by shops and individuals.

A total of three notes were spent in the Abbeydorney area, and another was handed in to the Garda station in Tralee at the weekend.

However, it’s assumed that many more are in circulation in the county.





Gardaí say they’re particularly concerned about the good quality of these notes, which most members of the public would not realise are counterfeit.

Garda Niall O’Connor advises business people to be vigilant and to check the notes with a marker, if they have any doubts: