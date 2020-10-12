Garda superintendent says person due before courts in relation following Killarney road bowling

A garda superintendent says a person is due before the courts following road bowling in Killarney.

Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy was speaking at the online Joint Policing Committee meeting, when he was asked about people road bowling at locations in and around the town of Killarney.

He says that road bowling in itself isn’t a criminal offence, just as people playing football or soccer on a street isn’t an offence.

Superintendent Murphy says that earlier in the year, gardaí in Killarney were receiving a number of calls each day about people road bowling.

He says there is an alleged breach of the earlier 2km travel restriction, due to travel associated with a road bowling event.

That person is due in court at a later date.