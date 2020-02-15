Gardaí stop car in Tralee for going through red light and then uncover stolen property

Gardaí in Tralee stopped a car earlier, which had driven through a red light, had no insurance and contained stolen property.

According to their Facebook page, gardaí saw a car drive through a red light in Tralee earlier today.

When the vehicle was stopped, it was found to have no insurance and gardaí uncovered an item which was reported stolen half an hour earlier in the car.

A male passenger was charged with theft while the driver was issued with a fixed charge penalty notice for driving through the red light and is due to appear in court for driving without insurance.