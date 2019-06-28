An Garda Siochana paid nearly €90,000 to police Kerry events in 2018

An Garda Siochana was paid nearly €90,000 to police Kerry events in 2018.

A list of costs associated with the policing of non-public duty events in the county for last year showed that 25 payments were made to the force by various organisations.

25 organisations or charities paid €88,990 to An Garda Siochana in 2018 to police Kerry events.

An Garda Siochana received €17,390 from the GAA, €16,500 for the Listowel Races, €13,000 from the Rally of the Lakes, €10,000 for the Ring of Kerry and €7,500 for policing the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Elsewhere, a number of other organisations also paid for their events to policed, including Quest Killarney, Run Killarney, Dingle Marathon, Bikefest, Ring of Beara Cycle and the Cork Tri Club.

The information was revealed to Radio Kerry through a Freedom of Information Act request.