An Garda Siochana paid over €17,000 to police Kerry GAA events in 2018

An Garda Siochana was paid over €17,000 to police Kerry GAA events in 2018.

A list of costs associated with the policing of non-public duty events in the county for last year showed that five payments were made to the force by the Kerry County Board or Munster GAA.

Kerry and Munster GAA paid €17,390 to An Garda Siochana in 2018 to police Kerry GAA events.

€1,890 was given for covering the Kerry-Galway and the Kerry-Kildare Allianz National League games during the Spring, while Munster GAA paid €3,000 to police Kerry’s big win over Clare in the Munster Senior Football Championship in June.

The most expensive event for the GAA was the Super 8 game against Kildare in Killarney in August of last year, when €12,000 was spent on policing.

A further €500 was spent policing a game in the Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship.

The information was revealed to Radio Kerry through a Freedom of Information Act request.