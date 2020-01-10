An Garda Siochana commissioner in Kerry today

The Commissioner of An Garda Siochana is in Kerry today.

Drew Harris is attending the first Joint Policing Committee meeting of 2020, which is taking place in County Buildings this morning.

Drew Harris, the former Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI, became Commissioner of An Garda Síochána in September 2018.

He’s in the county this morning for the latest JPC meeting, which is a forum where public representatives, community groups and council officials get to engage with senior members of An Garda Siochana in Kerry.

Chair of the Kerry JPC Niall Kelleher extended an invite to the commissioner last year, which was accepted.

Commissioner Harris is expected to be queried on a number of topics, including the provision of resources and additional gardaí in the county, considering the major restructuring of the force he announced last year.

The commissioner is also expected to be asked about an online blog posted in recent days; this contained allegations of misconduct by gardaí stationed in Killarney in relation to licencing laws, exemptions, bullying and intimidation.