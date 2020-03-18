Garda to send file to DPP following crash involved suspected intoxicated driver

A file is being sent to the DPP following a three-car collision in Tralee yesterday.

A man was arrested after being apprehended by Gardai as he tried to flee the scene close to McDonalds around midday yesterday.

The man was suspected of being intoxicated while driving and was treated for injuries.

Two other people were injured and were also taken to hospital.

Four units of the Kerry Fire Service, five ambulances and five Garda units attended the scene.

The man was released without charge and a file will be sent to the DPP, which will decide on the next course of action.