Garda renew appeal for witnesses to fatal crash near Gap of Dunloe

Gardai in Killarney are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a fatal road collision last weekend.

Around 8 o’clock on Sunday morning, Mariusz Kryszak’s bike was in collision with a car near the Gap of Dunloe.

The 45-year-old, who worked in The Dunloe Hotel and Gardens as Hotel Concierge, was pronounced dead at the scene.





The driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, especially those with dashcam footage, to contact them.

Meanwhile, a Go Fund Me page set up to help repatriate Mr Kryszak’s body to his native Poland has raised almost €9,000 to date.