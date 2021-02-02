Garda in Kerry division forced to remain off duty for over four years due to injury

A garda in the Kerry division has been forced to remain off duty for over four years due to injury sustained during their work.

According to An Garda Siochana, the number of gardaí in the Kerry division who had to take injury or sick leave in 2020 was a reduction on 2019’s total.

There are 351 gardaí in the Kerry Garda Division.

During 2020, 13 gardaí in the division were forced to take leave due to injuries received during the course of their duties.

This is almost half 2019’s total, when 25 members had to take leave due to sickness or injury.

The longest time a garda in the division has been absent due to injury received in the course of their duties is 1,514 days.