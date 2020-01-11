Garda Commissioner says Kerry next to benefit from restructuring of garda divisions

The Garda Commissioner says Kerry is next in line to benefit from a restructuring of garda divisions.

Commissioner Drew Harris was in the county yesterday to attend the Joint Policing Committee meeting and outline changes to the Kerry Garda Division as a result of recently announced measures.

He says the changes will result in more frontline gardaí in the county, with an emphasis on community policing; enhanced national and regional supports; and an improved performance in policing.

Commissioner Harris says there will be an inspector available 24/7 in the county, plus the Superintendent-level position of Assistant Principal Officer will created to deal with finances and administration.

The former PSNI Chief Constable adds that tackling insurance fraud is a major concern of An Garda Siochana, and more resources and expertise will be provided to combat the issue.