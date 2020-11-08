Garda Commissioner to come before Oireachtas Committee after request by Kerry TD

The Garda Commissioner will come before the Oireachtas Committee on Gaeilge and the Gaeltacht, after being requested to do so by a Kerry TD.

Pa Daly TD made the request after learning of the numbers of Irish speaking members of An Garda Síochána.

The Sinn Féin TD says this has been an ongoing issue for a number of years, and that it’s important it’s addressed.

Deputy Daly added that legislative supports for the Irish speaking community are no good without real world resources.

Pa Daly TD requested that Drew Harris come before the committee, and says he looks forward to his appearance.