Garda Commissioner Addresses Kerry Joint Policing Committee Meeting – January 13th, 2020

On Friday, Drew Harris addressed the Kerry JPC. The main subject was the allegations contained in a blog which alleged misconduct by gardaí stationed in Killarney in relation to licensing laws and exemptions. JPC member, Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae denied he was speaking about his court case, when he asked at the meeting if there are leaks within An Garda Síochána to the media. Eamonn Hickson attended the meeting for Radio Kerry News.