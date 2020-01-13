On Friday, Drew Harris addressed the Kerry JPC. The main subject was the allegations contained in a blog which alleged misconduct by gardaí stationed in Killarney in relation to licensing laws and exemptions. JPC member, Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae denied he was speaking about his court case, when he asked at the meeting if there are leaks within An Garda Síochána to the media. Eamonn Hickson attended the meeting for Radio Kerry News.
Storm Brendan makes presence felt in Kerry
Storm Brendan brought power outages, fallen trees and hailstones the size of marbles, as it hit Kerry.Gale force winds and heavy showers are battering...
Over 2,000 people still without power in Kerry this evening
There are still over 2,000 people without power in Kerry this evening.ESB crews have already restored power to more than 8,000 homes and businesses...
Gardaí appeal for information as stolen car registration plates used in North Kerry burglaries
Gardaí are appealing for information after stolen car registration plates were used in burglaries in North Kerry.English registration plates were stolen from a car...
Killarney Economic Conference – January 13th, 2020
Organiser Dr William Sheehan outlined to Jerry the main speakers at this year’s event which will take place in The Brehon Hotel on January...
Garda Commissioner Addresses Kerry Joint Policing Committee Meeting – January 13th, 2020
On Friday, Drew Harris addressed the Kerry JPC. The main subject was the allegations contained in a blog which alleged misconduct by gardaí stationed...
Election Countdown – January 13th, 2020
Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and his party colleague, Senator Paul Coghlan gave their view as to when the Taoiseach will call an...