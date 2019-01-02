Garda Chief Superintendent in favour of new courthouse in Tralee

The Garda Chief Superintendent says he’s in favour of a new courthouse in Tralee.

In recent months, the issue of a new courthouse for the town has been raised by a district court judge, solicitors and public representatives.

The Denny Site, adjacent to the Garda Station in the town, has been touted as a potential location for a new building.





The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, says he’s been in the Tralee Courthouse numerous times and feels it not fit for purpose.

However, the top garda in Kerry says he’s no preference for any particular location