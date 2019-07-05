Garda appeal for motorists’ and cyclists’ patience ahead of Ring of Kerry Cycle

By
radiokerrynews
-
Representatives of this years main charities at the launch of The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2019, at Muckross Gardens, Killarney. The Annual cycle now in its 36th year, takes place on Saturday 6th July 2019. It is Ireland’s largest single day charity fundraising event. Registration for the charity cycle opens this Thursday 28th February at 12 noon via www.ringofkerrycycle.ie .Back row from left, Evelyn Goggin, Cúnamh Iveragh, Marisa Reidy, Recovery Haven Cancer Support House, Michéal O’ Muircheartaigh (Sports Commentator), St Mary of the Angels, Sean Heaphy, Aras Mhuire, Nursing Home, front row, Eoghan O’Sullivan, Breakthrough Cancer Research and Vera O’Leary, Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC

Gardai are asking for both motorists and cyclists to have patience as one of the county’s biggest charity events takes place tomorrow.

The 36th Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle has raised almost €16 million for good causes to date.

6,000 cyclists will take part in this year’s event which will see them leave Killarney early tomorrow morning, travelling 175 kilometres around the Ring of Kerry before returning to Killarney.

Road closures will be in place and Gardai are appealing for the public’s co-operation and patience.

Sergeant Dermot O’Connell has this message for cyclists:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR