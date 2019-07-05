Garda appeal for motorists’ and cyclists’ patience ahead of Ring of Kerry Cycle

Gardai are asking for both motorists and cyclists to have patience as one of the county’s biggest charity events takes place tomorrow.

The 36th Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle has raised almost €16 million for good causes to date.

6,000 cyclists will take part in this year’s event which will see them leave Killarney early tomorrow morning, travelling 175 kilometres around the Ring of Kerry before returning to Killarney.

Road closures will be in place and Gardai are appealing for the public’s co-operation and patience.

Sergeant Dermot O’Connell has this message for cyclists: