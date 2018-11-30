All Games In 2019 Munster Senior Football Championship To Be Played On Saturdays

All games in the 2019 Munster Senior Football Championship are to be played on Saturdays.

Kerry are to open with a semi-final away to Clare or Waterford on June 1st, with the Final 3 weeks later.

In the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Kerry and Cork will compete in a Phase 2 round-robin format, along with the winner of the Phase 1 Round Robin Final. Kerry face Cork in Phase 2 Round 1 on Tuesday May 7th. The loser of that is to meet the winner of the Round Robin series on May 15th. The winner of Kerry against Cork takes on the Round Robin winner on May 23rd. The top two qualify for the Munster Final on June 23rd.





A decision on dates for the 2019 Bord Gais Energy Munster U20 Football Championship has been deferred. Kerry are to play Tipperary or Limerick in the last four.

The official launch of the 2019 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League will take place on Wednesday December 5th and all fixtures will be confirmed on that occasion.