The Joe McDonagh Cup Final is now less than a day away for the Kingdom.

At 1 tomorrow Kerry go up against Antrim, in Croke Park in the decider.

Kerry vice captain Colum Harty https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/columharty.mp3

Our commentary team Mike O’Halloran and Andrew Morrissey, firstly Andrew https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mike-and-andrew.mp3

Kingdom legend John Griffin spoke to Mike O’Halloran https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JohnGriffin.mp3

Fellow Kerry legend Johnny Bunyan also spoke to Mike O’Halloran https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JohnnyBunyan.mp3

Causeway Chairman Noel O’Connor firstly discusses their County man, Kerry captain Bryan Murphy https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/noel-1.mp3