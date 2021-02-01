Gambling – GAA Players Across The County Betting On Games They Are Involved In

This evening, we spoke about sports gambling addiction. How is starts, how it grows, how it remains hidden and how it can it get out of hand?

Our first guest, who wants to remain nameless, is a recovering gambling addict. For years, his gambling habits included accumulators on soccer every weekend, to betting on midweek games, to betting on multiple sports, to borrowing from up to 30 friends to stealing from his son.

Our guest, who wants to remain nameless, is a recovering gambling addict. In this part, I asked him how he kept the gambling from his family and friends.

With over 1.2 million followers on social media, Rory’s Stories’ has become a phenomenon.

We see the man behind it all, Rory O’Connor, most days on some social media page. However, something you mightn’t have known is that Rory suffered with a gambling addiction for most of his 20s as well as bouts of depression and self-doubt.

Frank from Gambling Anonymous joined us to suggest where people can get help if affected by this evenings stories