Galway woman is KCC writer in residence

A Galway woman is again returning to the Kingdom to take up the role of Kerry County Council’s writer in residence.

Máire Holmes took up the residency a number of years ago and proved immensely popular.

The position is co-funded by the Arts Council and Creative Ireland.

Máire says she is delighted to be returning to Kerry and has thanks the trustees of Muckross House for making a cottage available for her to stay in during her residency.

She will meet with writers in one-to-one mentoring sessions and carry out school visits when her position begins in March.