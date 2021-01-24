Galway United Announce Lisa Fallon As Head Coach

Galway United this week announced the appointment of Lisa Fallon as First Team Head Coach.

The club issued the following statement……

The highly-experienced UEFA Pro Licence holder joins the club after successful spells at Chelsea FC, Cork City FC and with Dublin GAA’s Senior Footballers.

Fallon was part of John Caulfield’s backroom team at Cork City when they won the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and FAI Cup double in 2017, FAI Cup in 2016 and three President’s Cups, whilst she also was part of Chelsea FC women’s technical staff when the club won the WSL and Continental League Cup double in 2020.

The Dublin native has extensive experience in preparing teams for UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches whilst she also worked for Northern Ireland’s men’s national team across two World Cup qualifying campaigns and the Euro 2016 campaign. Fallon was also part of Jim Gavin’s all-conquering Dublin senior football team that won the All-Ireland Football Championship, Leinster Senior Football Championship and Allianz National Football League in 2018 prior to her departure to England. Following her time at Chelsea, Fallon became Head Coach of FA Women’s Championship side, London City Lionesses, but she made the decision to return to Ireland prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lisa Fallon