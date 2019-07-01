Galway Or Mayo For Kerry In Opening Round Of Super 8s

Kerry will be home to Galway or Mayo in the opening round of the Super 8s.

The Connacht kingpins have been pitted against each other in round four of the All Ireland senior football championship qualifiers.

Whoever comes through that qualifier must face the Kingdom in Killarney over the weekend of July 13th/14th.

Kerry also now know that they will have to travel to Meath or Clare in the Super 8s over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Also in the qualifiers it’s Cavan versus Tyrone, and Cork will play Laois, who are managed by Kerry’s John Sugrue.

The final round of qualifiers will take place next weekend at neutral venues with arrangements to follow later today.