Kerry’s Allianz Football League destiny in is in their own hands.

Victory over Donegal next Saturday will see the Kingdom crowned Division 1 champions.

That’s after Galway went down to Mayo this afternoon by 3-23 to 17 points.

Kerry remain top of the table on 9 points after winning against Monaghan yesterday.

Galway and Dublin each have 8 points. They meet next weekend.

Donegal defeated Tyrone today.