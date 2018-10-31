Galway cycling group calls for current South Kerry greenway proposal to be rejected

A cycling group from Galway has made a submission to An Bord Pleanála on the proposed south Kerry Greenway project.

The Galway Cycling Campaign is calling for the current application to be rejected.

Kerry County Council is seeking planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for the 32-kilometre greenway from Renard to Glenbeigh and approval for Compulsory Purchase Order for the necessary lands.





The route comprises a three-metre-wide paved surface on the corridor of an abandoned railway line with off-line sections being constructed on adjacent lands and local roads.

The use of a CPO has been criticised by some landowners and farm lobby groups; the local authority says it had to apply for a CPO after years of negotiations proved unsuccessful.

The Galway Cycling Campaign are calling for the project to be rejected and resubmitted with a new environmental impact assessment report; it claims there has been a failure to comply with EU directives and state policies.

The group says if the project is conducted badly it could set farmers around the country in general opposition to greenways.

It adds that greenways can also use minor country lanes with low traffic which would be less environmentally damaging than the current proposed route.