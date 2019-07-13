Galway Beat Kerry Ladies In TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship

The Kerry Ladies have lost out to Galway in Portlaoise this afternoon in the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The game finished Galway 1-14 Kerry 1-10

Despite Kerry having a strong start, Galway managed to over take them and leave them trailing for the remainder of the match.

They also managed to deny Kerry from scoring anything in the first 15 minutes of the seconds half, which could’ve been critical in securing their victory.

Breda O’Shea was at the game for us. This is her Full-Time report

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bredaft-8.mp3