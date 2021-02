Paul Galvin has responded to recent reports linking him with the Kerry Senior football management team.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that Galvin, who had spoken with Kingdom boss Peter Keane about becoming a coach, would not be joining the set-up.

Galvin has now tweeted “Hearing reports that I “turned down” coaching role with Kerry. I turned down the season in its current format & last night’s news from GAA was why. No reflection on my county. Up Kerry.”