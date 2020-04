Gaeltacht communities including those in Kerry fear the effect no summer colleges will have this year.

Conradh na Gaeilge says students from around the country going to the Gaeltacht to learn Irish for a number of weeks is the heartbeat of many towns and villages.

They’re calling for financial support for the schools and the bean an tí who won’t have an income.

The group’s uachtarain is Dr Niall (PR Neil) Comer – he says they will meet with the Irish language Minister, Sean Kyne later today.