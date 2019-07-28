Gaeltacht Action Plan in recruitment stage in attempt to boost tourism and employment

By
radiokerrynews
-
Dr. Victor Bayda, originally from Moscow, Russia, who has been appointed as the Irish Language Planning Officer for the south Kerry Gaeltacht area. Dr. Bayda is one of ten Language Planning Officers that have been appointed countrywide in recent months. Victor, who taught Irish in Moscow for 15 years, will be tasked with implementing an action plan for the regeneration of the Irish Language in the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***An Dr. Victor Bayda, ó Mhoscó na Rúise ó Dhúchas, atá ceaptha mar Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga do cheantar Gaeltachta Chiarraí Theas. Tá an Dr. Bayda ar cheann de dheichniúr oifigigh pleanála teanga atá ceaptha le roinnt míosa anuas ar fud na Gaeltachta. Beidh sé de dhúshlán ag Victor, a mhúin Gaeilge i Moscó ar feadh 15 bliana, Plean Teanga Chiarraí Theas a chur i bhfeidhm i gcomhair leis an bpobal áitiúil.Photo:Valerie Ní Shúilleabháin/ FREE PIC***

The Comhchoiste Gaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh and the skellig Coast Tourism Network are recruiting a Tourism Development Officer as part of a new action plan that aims to boost employment, population, tourism and the Irish language in the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht region.

 

Minister Seán Kyne TD launched the action plan this week with aims including the creation of 145 new full-time jobs; a three-per-cent increase in population, with 10 new families living in the region; a 10-per-cent increase in tourism, aided by a 20-per-cent increase in year-round tourism accommodation; and a five-per-cent increase in people speaking Irish daily by the end of 2022.

 

Applications should be sent to [email protected], with the closing date on Friday, August 2nd.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR