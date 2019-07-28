Gaeltacht Action Plan in recruitment stage in attempt to boost tourism and employment

The Comhchoiste Gaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh and the skellig Coast Tourism Network are recruiting a Tourism Development Officer as part of a new action plan that aims to boost employment, population, tourism and the Irish language in the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht region.

Minister Seán Kyne TD launched the action plan this week with aims including the creation of 145 new full-time jobs; a three-per-cent increase in population, with 10 new families living in the region; a 10-per-cent increase in tourism, aided by a 20-per-cent increase in year-round tourism accommodation; and a five-per-cent increase in people speaking Irish daily by the end of 2022.

Applications should be sent to [email protected], with the closing date on Friday, August 2nd.