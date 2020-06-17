Gabriel (Gay) Mac Hale of Meadowlands Estate, Tralee and formerly of Ballina, Co Mayo

Sadly missed by his wife, Bridget, daughters Susan and Karen, grandson Fionn, brothers Noel, John, Lorcan and Val, sister Anne, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

A private family funeral will be held for Gabriel (Gay) Mac Hale. Requiem mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie at 12noon this Thursday. A Memorial Mass taking place at a later date. Donations if desired can be made directly to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

