Gaberiell Maurice Horan, Gainesville, Georgia, USA.

Who sadly passed away on Sunday October 4th at the young age of 21. Gabe was a happy individual who was always smiling and had the brightest blue eyes. He was dearly loved by all that knew him.

May he rest in peace.

Gabe is survived by his loving father Patrick (Paudie) Horan of Knockeenahone Scartaglen, mother Tammy Jo Sullivan formally of St Cloud, Minesotta, his loving siblings Brendan and Caitlynn and aunts Sheila and Joan Horan. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Maurice and Margaret Horan of Knockeenahone Scartaglen.

The funeral service is being held in St Cloud, Minesotta on Monday October 12th at 7pm Irish time, and can be viewed through the following link

http://www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obituary_display.php?id=2172

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****