OC Gaels are the GAA’s newest club.

They’re based in Spain, near Alicante. While it’s great to see the GAA spreading, the most unusual thing about this club is that it was formed by a man with strong Kerry connections.

Gerard Lenihan from Annascaul, who was born in Dublin, is chairperson of the GAA’s newest club, OC Gaels.

Eamonn caught up with Gerard and first asked him about his Kerry connections.