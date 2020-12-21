GAA Release Plans For Next Year’s National Leagues And Championships

The GAA have released their plans for next year’s National Leagues and Championships.

The 2021 Allianz National Hurling and Football Leagues will run from the weekend of February 27th and 28th until the start of April.

The National Football League will see an introduction of a new split of counties into north and south. Kerry play Dublin, Roscommon and Galway.

Meanwhile, the All-Ireland Football Championship will see the backdoor return after provincial games.

The GAA have also made announcements regarding the return of senior and underage inter-county GAA teams.

Senior inter-county training won’t return until January 15th, while minor football and hurling teams won’t resume training until February 5th.

There will be no provincial pre-season competitions between counties in the new schedule.

The All-Ireland Hurling Under-20 Championsip won’t have a semi-finals, with the winners of the Munster and Leinster finals playing each other instead.

Regarding club hurling and football, the GAA have revealed that club competitions will return in the Spring.

All club games will be provisional to covid regulations at the time of play.

Club championships are slated to start the weekend of July 24th and July 25th 2021.

Provincial club championships are scheduled to begin on the weekend of the 16th and 17th of October of next year.