Is The GAA Leaving Rounders & Handball Behind?

GAA Rounders is one of the four official GAA sports included in the original GAA charter back in 1884 along with Gaelic football, hurling and handball – what has happened to it in recent years?

Over recent months, there’s been talking of classifying two GAA sports – football and hurling – as elite. And, when that distinction was granted, financial assistance followed. However, handball didn’t get that label.

Should it have been? And, has there been enough assistance in recent years?

Speaking on this issue, one of the greatest handballers of all time, Dominick Lynch, who’s won’s dozens of Munster and All-Ireland titles, as well as multiple world championships as well as GAA Rounders PRO, Ronan Kiernan spoke on Monday evenings Terrace Talk.