GAA confirms match ticket and referee details for All-Ireland replay

The GAA has confirmed ticket arrangements and the referee for the All-Ireland Senior Football Final Replay.

Kerry and Dublin will do battle again in Croke Park on Saturday, September 14th at 6pm.

Both teams finished yesterday on 1-16 a piece following over seven minutes of extra time.

Stand tickets will be €60, terrace tickets will be €30, children’s tickets will be €10; all tickets will be distributed through clubs.

The referee and match officials for the replay have also been confirmed, with Cork’s Conor Lane taking charge of what will be his third Senior Final.

Lane, is a member of the Banteer/Lyre club, and previously refereed the 2016 and 2018 finals.