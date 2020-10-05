All GAA club games suspended with immediate effect

All GAA club games at all levels have been suspended with immediate effect.

The GAA’s Management Committee says the decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to its attention in recent days.

In a statement it says in particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic.





The directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island.

Club social centres/bars are also to close.

The GAA will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines.