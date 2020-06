The GAA is being asked to open a dialogue about clubs named after John Mitchel.

The United Ireland campaigner was also an advocate for transatlantic slavery in the 1800s, and was a supporter of the Confederacy in the US Civil War.

At least 10 GAA clubs are named after him, including John Mitchel’s club in Tralee.

Former Director of Anti-Slavery International Aidan McQuade believes the clubs should consider changing their names: