Future plans for St Finan’s a matter for the HSE

Future plans for St Finan’s are a matter for the HSE.

That’s according to Kerry County Council, which was responding to a query from Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae at the recent municipal district meeting.

She had asked the council for information on what’s happening with the lands and what plans are there to protect the original buildings.

Kerry County Council says it had engaged with the HSE in relation to St Finan’s campus and other lands.

However, all plans for the buildings and site are a matter for the HSE, the council adds.