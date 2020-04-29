Fungie lonely for human contact, according to those closest to him

Fungie, the famous Dingle Dolphin, is lonely for human contact according to those closest to him.

Leisure tours are banned due to Covid-19 restrictions and Fungie is said to be out of sorts and missing his friends.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Jimmy Flannery, a founding member of the fishermen’s group, which set up the Fungie tours, said that the Dolphin is following fishing boats but they have no time for him.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae is seeking special permission for Jimmy to go out to visit Fungie regularly.