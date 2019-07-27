Fungi named as one of the longest-surviving and best-known solitary dolphins in the world

Fungi has been named as one of the longest-surviving and best-known solitary dolphins in the world.

A new report, conducted by the Marine Connection on solitary dolphins and whales, classified all the known cases of where solitary dolphins and whales have spent a considerable time interacting with humans.

The report says Fungi first appeared in Dingle Bay in 1984.

Shortly afterwards, a number of divers set about gaining his trust, often spending up to 14 hours a day with the dolphin.

The report, compiled by Dr Lissa Goodwin and Margaux Dodds, noted that despite Fungi’s popularity contact with him was not considered excessive and there was never the need for a formal management plan.

The publication also noted other dolphins which have spent time in Kerry waters; in the last week of May, 2005, a female dolphin named Venus spent time around the Blasket Islands, while a dolphin named Maurice interacted with people in Brandon Bay during 2004 and 2005.