Fungi becomes an official Guinness World Record holder

Dingle’s famous dolphin is now an official Guinness World Record holder.

In recent days, Fungi has been verified as the title holder for the Longest Recorded Solitary Dolphin, following a report reviewing the world’s documented lone whales and dolphins.

A bottlenose dolphin named JoJo, who resides in the Caribbean, was believed to have been the oldest dolphin; however, Guinness World Records say JoJo’s first verified appearance is one year later than Fungi’s.

Guinness World Records say the Dingle dolphin, who was first seen in 1983, is believed to be 40-years-old.

Fungi has become a much-loved symbol of the region among both locals and tourists.