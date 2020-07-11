Funfair being asked not to visit Killarney this summer

Bird’s Amusements are being asked not to visit Killarney this summer.

Cathaoirleach of the MD Independent councillor Brendan Cronin is making the call, following news that the HSE is investigating a cluster of potential COVID-19 cases in the town.

In correspondence to GPs in the county, the HSE said this potential cluster arose after a group of people travelled to Killarney and stayed in accommodation over the weekend.

It’s understood over thirty people stayed in rented accommodation in Killarney and socialised by way of house parties.

At least one Kerry person who was at one of the parties has tested positive, while several other young people from Kerry have requested tests or are awaiting results.

A letter issued to GPs in the HSE South Region, and sourced by Radio Kerry, says the group did not attend any other congregated settings such as pubs.

GPs are advised that enhanced vigilance is needed when it comes to the risk of COVID-19 spreading through young people partying.

Cathaoirleach of the MD Independent councillor Brendan Cronin says this news has resulted in widespread concern, anxiety and fear, particularly amongst the vulnerable and elderly.

Because of this, he is calling on the MD manager Angela McAllen to request Bird’s Amusements defer their annual trip to Killarney.

The funfair is usually located in the Fairfield carpark.

Councillor Cronin is also asking the operator of the funfair to recognise the potential dangers of COVID-19 and defer the visit until next year.