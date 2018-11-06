Funeral of woman who drowned in Roughty River will take place on Thursday

The funeral of a woman who drowned in the Roughty River last weekend will take place on Thursday.

Brita Waters was out kayaking with friends on Sunday in Kenmare when the tragic accident occurred.

Ms Waters had been living in Douglas, Cork having previously lived in Baldoyle, Dublin and in Dungarvan, Waterford.





Ms Waters drowned after she got into difficulty kayaking in the Roughty River, shortly after noon on Sunday.

An extensive search was organised but Ms Waters was pronounced dead at the scene.

Canoeing Ireland have extended their sympathies to her family and friends and said they are “deeply shocked and saddened” to hear of the tragic loss.

Requiem Mass for Brita Waters will take place in St Augustine’s Church in Abbeyside, Dungarvan on Thursday morning at 11am.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board is to carry out an investigation into Ms Waters’s death.