Funeral for woman who died after taking ill at Killarney swimming pool to take place today

The funeral is taking place today of 44 year old Aneta Sawika who died after becoming unwell at a Killarney swimming pool last week.

Ms Sawicka, who was originally from Poland, had lived in Cork and Kerry for a number of years and worked in the hospitality sector. She was a graduate of Crawford College of Art and Design.

Gardai are investigating her sudden death and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

The funeral mass for Ms Sawicka will take place at St Mary’s Cathedral Killarney today at 12 noon.