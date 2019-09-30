Funeral today of young man as killed in Cork crash

The funeral takes place today of a young man from the Kerry/Cork border that was killed in a crash at the weekend.

24-year-old man Donagh O’Leary from Ballydaly, Rathmore died in the collision in Ballinhassig shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday morning.

He was the sole occupant of a car which collided with a truck; a man and woman travelling in the truck were both brought to hospital with minor injuries.

Donagh O’Leary’s funeral Mass takes place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballydaly at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet.