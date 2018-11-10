Funeral taking place of young man who went missing 18 years ago

The funeral is taking place today of a young man who went missing 18 years ago.

20-year-old Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan from Ennis Road, Limerick had not been seen since February 11th, 2000.

In 2001, partial remains were found at Quay Island, Bunratty, Co Clare.





Developments in DNA technologies led to a re-examination of the remains and gardaí revealed last month that these belonged to Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan.

Gussie’s father Bob Shanahan is from Ballymacelligott and his late mother Nancy came from Kenmare.

Mr Shanahan’s funeral mass is taking place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick this afternoon.