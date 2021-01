The funeral will take place today of the woman who died following a two-vehicle collision on the N22 Tralee to Killarney road.

Dympna Wynne (nee Keely), of Flesk Grove, Killarney and formerly of Coolatree Road, Beaumount, Dublin, died following the collision at Dunrine near Lawlor’s Cross around 4.15 on Wednesday afternoon.

A private mass for Dympna Wynne will take place at 10:30am this morning in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork.