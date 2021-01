The funeral for 17-year-old James Harrison who died after falling from a cliff in west Kerry last Sunday is taking place in Galway today.

James was out with his family on the popular coastal walk at Cinn Árd near Dingle, on Sunday when he fell.

The teenager who was from Salthill in Galway was part of a well-known west Kerry family.

The funeral mass for James Harrison took place in St Ignatius church in Galway a short time ago. He will be buried in Rahoon Cemetery.