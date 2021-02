The funeral of a teenager with Kerry roots, who died in a car accident in New York, will take place today.

17-year-old Sarah Lynch of New York tragically died last Monday after she lost control of her car on Kensico Road in the city.

Her parents are both from South Kerry, and the family frequently visits the area.

Sarah Lynch will be laid to rest today in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in New York, following a requiem mass at 3:45pm Irish time.

The mass will be livestreamed at www.stbarnabasbronx.org.